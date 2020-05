Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported another COVID-19 positive case Monday, taking the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 163, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The new patient is from Sundargarh and with this the district’s tally has gone up to 11.

Notably, a total of 41, 128 samples have so far been tested in the state. Of them, 163 came out to be positive for the infection, 60 have recovered and only one died due to the pandemic.

