Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 103 fresh COVID-19 cases Monday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,438.

According to official sources, the number of active cases in the state stands at 881 as of Monday morning with 550 recoveries.

Out of the 103 new cases, Deogarh reported 22, Kendrapara 15, Jagatsinghpur 10, Malkangiri 9, Bhadrak 8, Bolangir 8, Gajapati 6, Koraput 6, Balasore 5, Khurda 5, Ganjam 4, Jajpur 1, Kandhamal 1, Dhenkanal 1, Mayurbhanj 1 and Keonjhar 1.

