Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Sundday said that 166 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours taking Odisha’s tally closer to the 4000 mark with 3929 cases.

While 98 of them were reported from quarantine centres, the remaining 68 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 113 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered completely from the virus during the same timeframe.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 9th Aug 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Sunday, 3,929 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 2,473 have recovered. While there are 1,435 active cases, 19 persons have succumbed to the disease till now.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,734 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours bringing the total number of infections so far in Odisha to 45,927, official data suggested Sunday.

PNN