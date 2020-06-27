Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 6,350.

Out of the 170 new cases, 143 were reported from quarantine centres while 27 are local contacts.

Death toll in the state reached 18 with the death of a 68-year old COVID-19 male patient from Ganjam district.

“Regret to inform the demise of a 68-year old Covid positive Male of Ganjam district. He was also suffering from the comorbid conditions of Hypertension and Diabetes,” tweeted the Health of Family Welfare Department.

Nabarangpur district reported 19 new cases, Rayagada 16, Khurda 19, Ganjam 58, Jajpur 3, Malkangiri 5, Puri 6, Cuttack 14, Nayagarh 3, Gajapati 16, Bargarh 1, Kendrapada 6, Sambalpur 2 and Koraput 1.

Additionally, one NDRF personnel who had returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,903.

