Sambalpur: In its fight against coronavirus, Sambalpur district administration Friday announced a two-day long shutdown in the entire district starting July 18.

“Though the spread of COVID-19 cases has been steady in Burla area under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), there is an urgent need to take preventive measures to check further transmission of the virus through active surveillance, contact tracing and social distancing,” said an order issued by the district administration.

“Any deviation in this regard shall be viewed seriously and the violators will be prosecuted as per law,” the order reads.

Notably, Sambalpur reported seven positive cases Friday, taking the tally to 136. Meanwhile, 106 patients have been recovered from the disease and the remaining 30 are undergoing treatment at different CIOVID-19 hospitals.

That said, the below-listed services will be exempted from shutdown purview: All medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes including medicine stores and movement of ambulance and all medical personnel, district (Emergency) and municipal administration/ police/ fire services, central and state government officials on emergency duty, telecom services, petrol pumps, print and electronic media, water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers, electricity supply and distribution, movement of goods and good carriers, whether loaded or unloaded, industrial establishments, factories and construction activities.

Further, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry, veterinary services and allied activities, road transport on highways, road movement of transiting vehicles, marriages and funerals with permission of local authority, ATMs and critical financial institutions like RBI, clearinghouses, dhabas along national and state highways/ major roads for takeaway only milk booths, LPG distribution, home delivery of cooking gas and associated facilities have been exempted from the shutdown.