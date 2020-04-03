Khurda: The swab samples of altogether 34 suspected people for coronavirus from Khurda district have been sent for laboratory test at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Wednesday, said a source in the district administration here Thursday.

The administration has opened temporary health centres at Khurda, Bolgarh, Tangi, Balakati and Balugaon to examine the health conditions of people in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

“Isolation centres have been opened at the district headquarters hospital (DHH), community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) to treat people suspected for the deadly virus. We have enough essential drugs to tackle the situation,” said Collector Shitanshu Kumar Rout.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pratap Swain said they have sealed all the entry points to Khurda district to check the spread of coronavirus. “Steps have been taken to enforce the 21-day lockdown over the deadly virus.

People have been asked to avoid two-wheelers or any other vehicles while venturing out to buy vegetables or any other essential commodity,” Swain added.

Khurda Municipal Executive Officer Shwetapadma Satpathy said they have taken steps to distribute food among the poor and destitute people.

Khurda Sadar police, meanwhile, arrested eight persons on charges of violating the coronavirus lockdown. The arrested have been identified as Satyaranjan Sahu, Tukuna Routray, Aladdin and Babu Patra of Kaipadar, Satyaban Palatasingh of Daleiput and Sanjay Kalia, Jitendra Samantaray and Tapan Patra of Sialia.

“These people were selling tea and paan in violation of the lockdown. Separate cases have been registered against the accused,” said Khurda Sadar police in-charge Anita Sahu.

In another development, the district administration has asked the greengrocers and fish sellers run their business from 7 am to 12 noon. Similarly, Omfed stalls can sell milk from 7 am to 9 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm every day.

“Greengrocers will not be allowed to open their stalls in the afternoon or in the evening. Strict action will be taken against people who move here and there on bikes,” said Khurda Sub-Collector Santanu Mohanty.