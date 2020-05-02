New Delhi: With 2,293 new cases in past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 37,336 Saturday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 26,167 are active, 9,950 people have recovered, and 1,218 people have succumbed to the disease. The tally also includes 111 foreign nationals, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 11,506 with 485 deaths, although 1,879 people have also recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat next in the order reported 4,721 cases so far followed by Delhi with 3,738 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,719), Rajasthan (2,666), Tamil Nadu (2,526) and Uttar Pradesh (2,228).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 236 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 145 and Delhi 61.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,463 cases and 33 deaths so far, Bihar 471 cases and three deaths, Haryana 360 and four deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 639 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 589 and 22 deaths and Kerala 497 cases and four deaths.

States which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

IANS