Bhubaneswar: Five more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jajpur district Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha to 154.

The five cases include a 28-year-old male, 56-year-old male, 63-year-old male, 24-year-old female and 60-year-old female, the Health & Family Welfare Department said today.

All the infected persons with travel history to Kolkata are asymptomatic. All have been kept in quarantine to prevent further spread of infection.

PNN