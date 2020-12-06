New Delhi: The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days. So the current COVID-19 cases comprise 4.18 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far in India. This information was shared by the Union Health Ministry on its website Sunday. Earlier the lowest number of COVID-19 cases were 4,02,529 reported was July 21.

India has reported more daily recoveries than daily new cases in a span of 24 hours. This is the ninth successive day this feat has been achieved.

“The trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s COVID-19 active caseload. Presently it consists of just 4.18 per cent of the total cases,” the Health Ministry said.

A total of 36,011 people in India were found to be infected with COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours. In the same period 41,970 new recoveries were registered. The new recoveries have led to a net decline of 6,441 in the total active cases.

New cases per million population in India in the last seven days are 186. It is one of the lowest in the world, the ministry underlined. The total COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 91 lakh (91,00,792).

“The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and nearing 87 lakh (86,97,544) as on date,” the Health Ministry said.

Of the new recovered cases,76.6 per cent are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 5,834 newly recovered cases. Kerala follows closely with 5,820 new recoveries. Delhi registered 4,916 new recoveries.

Of the new infections, 75.70 per cent are from 10 states and UTs, the ministry informed. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 5,848. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,922 new cases. Delhi recorded 3,419 new cases.

A total of 482 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.