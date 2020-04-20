Kakatpur: The servitors of Goddess Mangala temple here have been facing financial distress due to the lockdown over coronavirus.

Puri district Congress committee president Amiya Patnaik has urged the district administration to provide financial assistance to the servitors of Mangala temple.

While seeking financial assistance to the servitors of Mangala shrine, Patnaik informed the district administration that the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Puri has decided to provide a monetary aid of Rs 5,000 each to the servitors of Srimandir in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

“Mangala temple has a close link with Srimandir and Lord Jagannath. Srimandir servitors usually offer puja to Goddess Mangala and seek her blessings while searching for Daru (holy woods) for construction of idols during the Nabakalebara ritual. Besides, devotees from across the state usually visit Mangala shrine to offer prayers,” Patnaik said.

According to Patnaik, the shrine has been closed for the devotees as part of a precautionary measure against coronavirus. As a result, at least 150 servitors’ families have been facing financial problems. “The servitors have no other income source. They usually sustain themselves by accepting Dakshina (donations) from the devotees. The coronavirus lockdown has affected the livelihood of the servitors,” he said.

Despite their financial distress, the servitors have been performing the rituals of Mangala shrine as per the schedule, claimed the Congress leader.

“We welcome the SJTA’s decision to provide financial assistance to the servitors of Srimandir. We urge the district administration to take the necessary steps to provide monetary aid of Rs 5,000 each to the servitors of Mangala temple,” Patnaik said.