Seoul: South Korean health authorities have warned against an increase in new COVID-19 cases, as the country reported yet another cluster infection Friday after easing social distancing.

The country detected 12 more cases of the new coronavirus Thursday, most of which were imported, bringing the nation’s total infections to 10,822, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) as saying in its latest update Friday.

The tally marked new daily cases of more than 10 for the first time in five days.

But health authorities said an additional 13 cases were reported on Friday, marking yet another cluster infection.

All of Friday’s new infections were linked to a virus patient who visited three clubs in Seoul’s popular multicultural neighbourhood of Itaewon May 2, just days before the country shifted toward “everyday life quarantine”.

So far, a total of 15 cases have been linked to the patient, according to health authorities.

At least 1,500 people were estimated to have visited the three clubs during the time when the patient visited, from midnight to 4 a.m.

The patient did not wear a protective mask inside the clubs, according to the health authorities.

“It is highly likely that there are more cases down the road,” the Yonhap News Agency report quoted Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip as saying, urging people who visited the clubs to stay home and contact authorities if they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, rhe nation’s death toll remained unchanged at 256, the KCDC said.

The overall fatality rate reached 2.37 per cent.

The rate for patients aged 80 and above stood at 25 per cent, the KCDC said.

IANS