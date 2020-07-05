Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 19 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of patients in the capital city to 433, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from quarantine centres, eight were local cases and two were COVID-19 warriors. There are six females and three males among them.

The local cases were reported from Badagada, Bharatpur, Ghatikia, Unit-IV, Jharpada, Sundarpada and Palaspalli areas. They include seven males and one female.

The COVID warriors are employees of a government office near Kalpana square. These patients aged 52 and 59 years have a travel history to other districts.

The city also reported 23 recovery cases.

With the fresh addition and recoveries, the city’s total active cases now stand at 156 while a total of 270 patients have been discharged from different COVID-19 hospitals. The disease has so far claimed six lives in the city.

PNN