Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city Friday reported 124 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the city to 1043.

Among the fresh detected cases, 72 were reported from quarantine centres while 52 contracted the virus locally.

At the same time, 54 patients have also been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Friday, informed Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway with regards to local cases.

Their primary contacts and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of the new patients, the number of active cases in this city has spiked to 574. Similarly, a total number of 457 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll remains at 11.

The locally contracted cases are from Laxmi Vihar Basti, Gajapati Nagar, Nayapalli, Chintamaniswar, Chakaesianai, Laxmi Sagar, Sallia Sahi, Bomikhal, Unit IX near Nicco Park, Surya Nagar, Raulgarh, Old Town , Bhubaneswari Colony, Kalinganagar, DumDuma, Khandagiri and Behera Sahi.

PNN