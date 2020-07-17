Bhubaneswar: In a bid to ensure people do not face problems in purchasing essential commodities during the 14-day lockdown period in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said Friday that there will be no weekend shutdown in the two cities.

Addressing a press conference Sarangi said, shops selling essential commodities will remain open from 6.00am to 1.00pm in the two cities.

Also Read: Uncertainty looms large over Dhauligiri ropeway project

Expressing concern over the rising numbers of coronavirus cases Sarangi said, “I request people to refrain from non-essential movement during the 14-day lockdown. It may pose more threat to vulnerable population. Also do not use bikes to move around because it may attract penalty.”

Sarangi also requested media houses to limit the number of staff in their offices during the 14-day lockdown. He also said that media personnel will not require any special pass to move around. “They can use their office ID card for work- related movements,” Sarangi said.

The Odisha government Thursday evening had announced that lockdown will be implemented in Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur districts and in Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) area considering that 66 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state have originated from these places.

PNN