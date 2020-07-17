Bhubaneswar: The Dhauligiri ropeway project continues to hang fire even after eight years of obtaining Odisha Tourism Department’s approval. The ropeway project was touted to boost tourism sector in the state.

However, the delay in starting has fuelled strong resentment among the local people in the capital city.

After the installation of the ropeway, tourists can go to the hilltop from Dhauligiri. The ropeway will be constructed from the bus stand on the ground to the hill top and view the green hills and adjoining areas while approaching Dhauligiri.

The move is aimed to check the road accidents that claim lives of many tourists every year and to attract tourists to the Budhist site which will generate more revenue for the state government.

In the year 2019, the tourism department had been awarded the project tender to Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) to initiate the construction of ropeway to the world famous Dhauli site.

Even though more than one year has passed, the project is yet to see the light of the day. It is learnt that the OCC has not laid the foundation of the project yet.

Also Read: Youth absconds after raping 12-year-old girl in Nabarangpur district’s village

For this the tourism department has taken away tenders of the project from the OCC.

Tourism department director Sachin Yadav informed OCC MD in this regard, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tourism department minister Joytiprakash Panigrahi said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic the tourism department has been affected badly. During this pandemic time, the department will spend money for the interest of the people of Odisha and for their health.

Dhauli hills are located on the banks of the river Daya, 8 km south of Bhubaneswar in Odisha. It is a hill with vast open space adjoining it, and has major edicts of Ashoka engraved on rock, by the side of the road leading to the summit of the hill. It is presumed to be the area where the Kalinga War was fought.

Tourists come here to see the Shanti Stupa and many other sculptures including the statues of Lord Buddha. On the top of the hill, a dazzling white peace pagoda was built by the Japan Buddha Sangha and the Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha in the 1970s.

PNN