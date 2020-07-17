Nabarangpur: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a youth of her uncle’s village in Nabarangpur district, Thursday. However, the matter came to light after the family members of the accused lodged a complaint at the Nabarangpur police station, Friday. The accused has been identified as Babulu Harijan.

It has been mentioned in the complaint that the girl currently studies in class VIII. She had gone to her maternal uncle’s house Thursday. In the afternoon, the youth visited the same house and found her alone. He asked the girl to come with him to his residence as his mother was not feeling well.

On the way to the youth took the girl to a nearby jungle, gagged her with her dupatta and raped her. Then he fled the scene. The victim somehow managed to return to her uncle’s house and narrated her tale of agony. The family members then visited the local police station and lodged a complaint against Babulu.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and started a probe into the matter. They have also launched a search for Babulu who is absconding from the village

PNN