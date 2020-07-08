Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed RTO-II office at Patia and the GATI godown situated at Nakhara in Bhubaneswar Wednesday to contain spread of COVID-19 in the capital city.

Notably, BMC had sealed the RTO-I office at Acharya Bihar in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday.

The RTO office will remain closed till July 13. An official from the RTO office said some employees of the RTO office had come in contact with the COVID-19 positive cases that were detected in RTO-I Tuesday.

Following the detection and contact tracing, 13 employees of RTO-II have been asked to observe 14-days home-quarantine. The BMC Tuesday sealed RTO-I located after four employees of the office had tested positive for the virus.

In addition BMC also closed Gati Godown at Nakhara Wednesday after two persons tested COVID positive in the area. “This was done to prevent further spread of the virus. Now, all the employees in contact are mandatorily quarantined”, said an official of BMC.

While there has been a constant surge in cases throughout the state, Ganjam district continues to top the list of total COVID-19 cases tally in Odisha.

PNN