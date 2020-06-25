Cuttack: With five new positive cases reported in Cuttack district Thursday, the total number of persons who have tested positive for the virus in the district touched 510.

The number of active cases in the district has now reached 101. The district has also reported three deaths owing to the disease. On the other hand, 405 patients also recovered from the disease.

Out of the five coronavirus positive cases in the district, four are from Tangi area while one is from Kantapada area.

Also Read: COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district breach 1,000-mark, death toll reaches 8

With strict restrictions in place, Cuttack was able to keep control in COVID-19 positive cases. Later, it was also declared a coronavirus free district. That said, following the huge influx of migrant workers, the district again started recording coronavirus positive cases from May.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack district administration urged people to obey the COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing mask, maintain social distancing and not venture outside during the curfew hours strictly.

PNN