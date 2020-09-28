Mumbai: The COVID-19 tally in this city crossed the two lakh-mark Monday and reached 2,00,775 with a single-day addition of 2,055 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Forty more people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the death toll to 8,831, the municipal body said.

It took six months and 18 days since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the city March 11 to cross the two-lakh mark.

A total of 1,944 people were discharged in the last 24 hours after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the megapolis to 1,64,883, the civic body said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 26,660.

Mumbai’s case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate is 1.04 per cent and the average doubling rate is 67 days. A total of 10.91 lakh samples have been tested so far, the BMC said.