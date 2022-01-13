Koraput: The Central University of Odisha Thursday closed down its offices for seven days in view of the recent spread of the Covid-19 cases in Koraput district and rising cases in the university campus.

As a precautionary measure and to check the spread of Covid-19, the university authority has decided to close down the office, library and laboratories for a period of seven days including Saturday and Sunday from Thursday.

All teaching and non-teaching staff have been directed to carry out the official work from their respective homes. Online classes will continue.

Vice Chancellor in charge of the university, Prof SK Palita requested all employees and faculty members not to panic and strictly follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Further, he advised all employees with minimum symptoms of Covid-19 to get themselves tested at the nearest hospital.

The situation will be reviewed later and the further course of action will be decided based on the findings, Palita said.

