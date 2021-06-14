Banarpal: The devastating fallout of Covid-19 has left a 14-month boy as an orphan as his parents and grandmother have all breathed their last due to the virus. A family of three, other than the toddler, residing at Angul district’s Nalco township died with days of one another last week leaving all other relatives sorrow-stricken. The surviving infant however, is now in the care of relatives.

Sources said Malay Basant Dehury (42), a resident of Rankasinga, worked as a technician with the Nalco smelter plant. He was living with his family at the Nalco township. The others in his family were his mother, wife and 14-month-old son.

Malay’s wife first tested positive for Covid-19. She had been suffering from fever and cough for long a time. So she underwent RT-PCR test which confirmed she had the dreaded virus infection.

She was immediately admitted to a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital. While undergoing treatment, she breathed her last June 8.

As if, it was not enough for the toddler, Malay and his mother also tested positive for the virus. They were also admitted to another private hospital in Bhubaneswar. However, they failed to respond to the treatment. While Malay’s mother breathed her last Sunday morning, he succumbed to the virus in the evening.

It is certainly good that the toddler hasn’t grown to understand the gravity of the situation. The pain of the losses would have been very hard for even a mature mind to tolerate.

PNN