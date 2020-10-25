Jajpur: The killer virus claimed yet another COVID-19 warrior in Jajpur district, Sunday. The deceased person has been identified as Lokesh Panda. He was working as a healthcare worker in Jajpur Municipality and was in charge of the containment zones in the district.

Lokesh fell ill a few days back while discharging his duties. He tested positive for COVID-19 after he got himself tested. He was undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital here. However, all efforts to save him failed he succumbed Sunday morning.

As the news of Lokesh’s death broke, a pall of gloom enveloped this town and Binjharpur block.

Lokesh was earlier appointed as a health worker in Binjharpur block. However, because of his efficiency the district administration had deployed him as a health worker in the Jajpur Municipal Corporation.

Lokesh was accorded a ‘Guard of Honour’ before his cremation at 3.00 pm at the Baruni Crematorium Sunday, officials said.

PNN