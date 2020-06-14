Chhatrapur: With there being no respite in coronavirus cases in Ganjam district, district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Sunday took a firm step and declared complete lockdown till June 30.

As per the order, only those shops dealing in essential commodities and medicine stores will remain open from 7 am to 12 pm from Monday to Friday, meaning the lockdown will be in effect from 12 pm to 7am. And there will be as usual shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays. No vehicles will be allowed to ply except ambulances.

The collector asked people not to come out of their houses after 12pm. The move came after it was noticed that people were not obeying social distancing, not wearing masks and were even seen taking dips in ponds.

Notably, a male COVID-19 patient aged 50 succumbed while undergoing treatment here Sunday. He was suffering from co-morbidities of diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The district’s toll now stands at six. The same day, the district reported another four new cases.

