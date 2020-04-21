New Delhi: Virat Kohli said Tuesday people seem to have become more compassionate while coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. He hoped that the sense of gratitude towards frontline workers like doctors and police will remain always.

Online programme

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma were speaking in an online class organised by ‘Unacademy’. They spoke at length about the challenges they faced before tasting success.

See link: https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1252168314685665282/photo/1

Virat Kohli’s thoughts

“The one positive out of this crisis is that we as a society have become more compassionate. We are showing more gratitude to the frontline workers in this war, be it police, doctors or nurses. I hope it stays this way even after we overcome this crisis,” said Kohli with Anushka by his side.

The Indian skipper said the pandemic has taught the world a very important lesson.

“Life is unpredictable. So, do what makes you happy and not get into comparisons all the time. People have a choice now how to come out of this phase. Life is going to be different after this,” Kohli asserted.

Anushka comments on importance of basics

Anushka said the pandemic has forced people to care about the basics in life. “There is a lot to learn in all of this. Nothing happens without a reason. If the frontline workers were not there, we would not have access to basics,” Anushka said.

“This has taught us that no one is special than the other. Health is everything. We are more connected as a society now,” added the actor.

Tackling failure before success

During the session, Kohli was asked about the moment when he felt most helpless.

“I felt nothing was working for me when I was not picked for the state team initially. I cried the whole night and asked my coach ‘why did I not get selected’? But then I decided to fight on,” Kohli responded.

