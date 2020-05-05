New Delhi: The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 1,583 with 194 fatalities reported since Monday evening. The number of infected cases saw a big jump of 3,875 to go up to 46,711 cases Tuesday. This information was given by the Union Health Ministry.

Earlier the ministry also released a data for cases and deaths from Monday 8.00am to Tuesday 8.00am. It said in this 24 hours period, India registered a record single day increase of 195 deaths and 3,900 cases. The rally of deaths then stood at 1,568 and the number of cases rose to 46,433.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 31,967 while 13,160 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said. “Thus, around 28.17 per cent patients have recovered so far,” Joint Secretary at the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said during a press briefing.

West Bengal in focus

A total 194 deaths were reported since Monday evening, of which 98 fatalities were reported from West Bengal. It was followed by Maharashtra (35), Gujarat (29) and from Madhya Pradesh (11), Eight fatalities were reported from Uttar Pradesh and six from Rajasthan. There were two deaths each in Punjab and Karnataka and one each in Chandigarh, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Death toll tally

Maharashtra with 1,583 fatalities tops the death tally. It is followed by Gujarat (319), Madhya Pradesh (176) and West Bengal (133). States which have reported double digit deaths are Rajasthan (77), Delhi (64), Uttar Pradesh (53) and Andhra Pradesh (36). The death toll reached 31 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka reported 28 fatalities.

Punjab has registered 23 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight and Haryana six. Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Meghalaya, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one death each.

States with large number of COVID-19 cases

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 14,541. It is Gujarat (5,804), Delhi (4,898), Tamil Nadu (3,550), Rajasthan (3,061), Madhya Pradesh (3,049) and Uttar Pradesh (2,859) are other states to have reported a large number of cases. The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,717 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,259 in West Bengal.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Centre of Medical Research (ICMR),” the Health Ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.