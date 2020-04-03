New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,301 in the country Wednesday while the death toll rose to 56, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,088, while 156 people were either cured or discharged and one migrated to another country, the ministry stated. The figure of 2,301 includes 55 foreign nationals.

As per the health ministry’s updated in the morning Friday, three new virus-related deaths were reported from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (16) so far, followed by Gujarat (7), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (4), Karnataka (3), Telengana (3), West Bengal (3), Delhi (4), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (2) and Kerala (2). Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

The highest number of confirmed cases of the pandemic COVID-19 was reported from Maharashtra at 335, followed by Tamil Nadu with 309 infections and Kerela with 286 cases so far.

The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 219, in Rajasthan to 133 and Andhra Pradesh to 132. The tally of coronavirus infected persons in Karnataka is 124 while Uttar Pradesh has reported 113 positive cases so far. In Telengana 107 persons are being treated for the deadly virus, Madhya Pradesh has reported 99 cases, Gujarat 87 while Jammu and Kashmir has 70 positive patients. The number of cases has risen to 53 in West Bengal.

Punjab has reported 46 cases, while 43 COVID-19 cases have been detected in Haryana. Bihar has 24, Chandigarh has 18, Assam has 16 and Ladakh has reported 14 cases so far. Ten cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand. Chhattisgarh has nine positive patients while Goa and Himachal Pradesh have reported six coronavirus cases each.

Eighteen cases are being reassigned to states for contact tracing,” the ministry said on its website.

PTI