New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,649 Friday morning. The total the number of cases climbed to 81,970. Hence the country registered an increase of 100 deaths and 3,967 cases in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8.00am. This was disclosed by the Union Health Ministry in a statement. The number of active cases stood at 51,401 while 27,919 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said. “Thus, around 34.06 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

100 deaths in last 24 hours

Of the 100 deaths reported since Thursday morning, 44 were in Maharashtra. Other states which recorded deaths were Gujarat (20), Delhi (nine), West Bengal (eight), Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh (five each). They were followed by Rajasthan (four), Tamil Nadu and Karnataka (two each) and one in Andhra Pradesh.

Fatality chart

Of the 2,649 fatalities, Maharashtra tops tally with 1,019 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 586 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 237. West Bengal with 215 deaths is third, followed by Rajasthan at 125. Delhi (115), Uttar Pradesh (88), Tamil Nadu (66) and Andhra Pradesh (48) have also reported fatalities.

The death toll reached 35 in Karnataka, 34 Telangana and 32 in Punjab. Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir have reported 11 fatalities each due to the disease while Bihar has registered seven and Kerala has reported four deaths.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh and Odisha have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. Himachal Pradesh and Assam have reported two deaths each. Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Puducherry have reported one fatality each.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities (existence of multiple disorders), according to the ministry.

Confirmed cases

The data updated Friday morning showed the highest number of confirmed cases in India are from Maharashtra at 27,524, followed by Tamil Nadu at 9,674 and Gujarat at 9,591. Delhi (8,470), Rajasthan (4,534), Madhya Pradesh (4,426) and Uttar Pradesh (3,902) have also a high number of cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 2,377 in West Bengal, 2,205 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,935 in Punjab.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

PTI