New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 519 and the number of cases climbed to 16,116 in the country Sunday. It meant an increase of 31 deaths and 1,324 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,295 while 2,301 people have been cured and discharged.

Most deaths reported

Among the 31 new deaths 10 each were reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra. The other states which reported deaths were Punjab and Uttar Pradesh (three each) and two from West Bengal. One person each in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka fell prey to the virus.

Of the 519 deaths, the highest number of 211 was reported from Maharashtra. It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (58), Delhi (43) and Telangana (18). The death toll in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab stood at 17 and 16 respectively. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each. Karnataka has reported 14 deaths, West Bengal 12, while Rajasthan has registered 11 fatalities.

However, a tally of the figures compiled by this agency reported by various states as Sunday 6.40pm showed 538 COVID-19 deaths in the country.

States hit hardest by coronavirus

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra (3,651). It is followed by Delhi (1,893), Gujarat (1,604), Madhya Pradesh (1,407) and Tamil Nadu (1,372). The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,351 in Rajasthan and 1,084 in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana has 844 cases, Andhra Pradesh 603 and Kerala 400.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said on its website. It also mentioned that one patient from Nagaland was shifted to Assam.

PTI