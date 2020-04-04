Bhubaneswar: ECoR has started comprehensive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus by using its workshops, sheds and depots to produce masks and sanitisers, alongside the other works. This is aimed at assisting the government in fight against COVID-19 during this outbreak.

According to the ECoR, Khurda Road division has produced 700 masks at Coaching depots of Bhubaneswar and Puri while the Electric Loco Shed at Angul has produced 50 litres of alcohol-based sanitisers.

Likewise, the Waltair division has manufactured 20,000 masks utilising its own resources. Also, 300 litres of sanitisers have been prepared at Diesel Loco shed, Vishakhapatnam.

Sambalpur division has prepared 2414 masks in collaboration with Engineering, Commercial and Mechanical departments. Besides, 10 litres of sanitisers have been prepared at coaching depots in Sambalpur while Mancheswar Workshop has produced 1200 masks and 70 litres of alcohol-based sanitisers.

It is worth mentioning that the cost of in house production of alcohol-based sanitiser is almost one-tenth of the market price. The sanitiser is being prepared as per the standard formula of WHO.

It consists of Isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerine and distilled water. These masks and sanitisers are being supplied to railway staff.