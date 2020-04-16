Chhatrapur: With Bhubaneswar being turned out to be a COVID-19 hotspot city, other district administrations have started finding out the officials who recently visited the capital city so that they can be quarantined.

Ganjam Collector, Vijay Amruta Kulange, Thursday issued a notification, asking officers of various departments, block development officers, tehsildars, BeMC commissioner and NACs to trace out the officers who visited Bhubaneswar between March 22 and the present date.

The district administration is said to have come to know that some officers have recently returned to the district from Bhubaneswar. It is also learnt that there are some officers who have been leaving district headquarters without availing any prior permission for Bhubaneswar and returning after spending a few days.

Once these officers are identified, they will be kept in quarantine besides disciplinary action being taken against them.

The first officer to have been served with a show cause notice is authorized officer, Southco, Berhampur, Pradeep Kumar Sahu. After coming to know about Sahu that he had visited Bhubaneswar several times without informing the district administration, Collector Kulange has served the show cause notice, asking him to reply within three days.

