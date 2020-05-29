Bhubaneswar: With coronavirus being an unrelenting foe, the number of COVID-19 patients in Odisha keeps increasing each day.

63 fresh positive cases were reported Friday, taking the total tally in the state to 1,723.

While Ganjam district has reported highest number of patients with 389 and highest number of recoveries as well, Jajpur has registered highest number of active cases with 102.

As per information shared by the state Health and Family Welfare Department, of the total 389 positive cases surfaced in Ganjam district, 302 have already recovered from the infection and have been discharged from the hospital. The district’s now has 84 active cases. So far, three patients have died due to the coronavirus infection in the district.

Jajpur district’s tally for COVID-19 was 253. Of them, the number of patients undergoing treatment is 102. 151 have so far been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from the disease.

Similarly, Cuttack district is in third place with 70 active cases, followed by Khurda (61), Bolangir (56), Nayagarh (55), Jagatsinghpur (55) and Puri (53).

The state Health and Family Welfare Department also informed that a total of 1,39,311 samples were tested till Thursday. While the positive percentage was just 1.19 percent, 98.81 percent tested negative for the virus.

Notably, the state reported 63 positive cases Friday and the tally has gone up to 1,723.

PNN