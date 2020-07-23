Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) withdrew containment zone tag from Gopal Sahi and Pratapnagari area. The containment zone order was lifted Wednesday as no fresh cases were reported during active surveillance.

Active surveillance, however, will continue in the areas for next seven days as a precaution to check spread of the virus. Lockdown will continue to remain effective as in other areas. After withdrawal of this tag, CMC will allow opening of all essential stores in these areas shortly.

Online delivery of vegetables, grocery and medicine to the locality will also resume soon.

Notably, in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) July 14 declared Gopal Sahi and some parts of Pratap Nagari area under Ward No-58 as containment zone to safeguard the public from the deadly infection.

The containment zone declaration came after nine positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from the densely populated area in the Silver City.

PNN