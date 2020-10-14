New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has initiated the process of importing liquid oxygen. This is as part of its preparedness to meet any unforeseen shortage during the winters. There have been predictions that India may witness an increase in COVID-19 cases. This will lead to a rise in demand for oxygen. The Health Ministry is taking precautions well ahead of time to prevent scarcity of oxygen.

Public sector undertaking, HLL Lifecare Limited has floated a global tender Wednesday on behalf of the Health Ministry. The tender is for procuring one lakh metric tonne of liquid oxygen.

The oxygen is being procured for various central and state government hospitals. The entire exercise of importing and then distributing the medical oxygen is estimated to cost Rs 600-700 crore, official sources said.

Around 3.97 per cent of the COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support as per reports Tuesday. Approximately 2.46 per cent patients were in ICU beds which are again with oxygen support. Around 0.40 per cent are on ventilator support.

In March, before India went into lockdown, the country had a manufacturing capacity of around 6,400 metric tonne of oxygen per day. Out of which around 1,000 metric tonne was being used for medical purposes daily while the rest was utilised by industries.

Also read: Why some COVID-19 patients with low oxygen level breathe well; Read here

“Industries have opened up following unlock procedures. As on September 30, India’s daily capacity of oxygen production is around 7,000MT, of which around 3,094MT is being used for both COVID-19 and non-COVID patients. It is just enough to meet the demands,” a source said.

“So this 1,00,000MT of liquid oxygen which will be procured from foreign countries would create a one month buffer in case demand rises further during the winter season,” the source explained.

The issue was discussed at a meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary October 10. After the meeting it was decided to import liquid oxygen.

India is currently witnessing a declining trend in daily new COVID-19 cases. Experts however, fear that the upcoming festive season and following winter months may see a spike in coronavirus infections.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has urged people to observe COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. Among them are wearing masks, hand hygiene, maintaining respiratory etiquette and staying away from congregations.

“These viruses are known to thrive better in the cold weather and low humidity conditions. In view of these, the winter season may see increased rates of transmission of the novel coronavirus in the Indian context too,” he said.

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 72,39,389 Wednesday, while the death toll due to the disease was 1,10,586.