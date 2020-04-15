Bhubaneswar: Art has the power to sway opinion and create awareness on any issue. Art can be in form of painting, poetry and even acting. It has several facets and aspects which are used by artists to make an idea presentable and understandable.

One such form in mime — a part of theatrical medium and performance art — which actually tells a compelling story through body language and postures, without even a word spoken.

Taking the artistic route to delve into the importance of social distancing, Bhubaneswar-based theatre personality Chittaranjan Satpathy has used his art to perfection for a greater cause at this time COVID-19 pandemic.

“I decided to use this form of art for awareness because at present situation organising theatre plays at this situation is impossible. In Mime you don’t need much people and also don’t need to speak. It is just a use of expression and faces which helped me in attracting people,” Satpathy told OrissaPOST.

Satpathy, who has undergone training in mime art from Padma Shri Niranjan Goswami and Sapan Sarkar, is now in the fore front t6o fight the deadly pandemic.

He first used the art to increase awareness at a fish market near his house in Sundarpada before contacting the police department to lend a helping hand.

The police department was so impressed with his idea of educating people in social distancing, that DCP Anup Sahoo asked him to create more such acts near marketplaces. Satpathy performed near Unit 1 market and near Capital Police Station Wednesday with more tp follow in days to come.

However, Satpathy is involved with theatre for several years after quitting his job as software consultant in 2015. He is currently pursuing research fellowship on progressive development of Odia theatre for Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Post news Network