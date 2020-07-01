New Delhi: India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date.

The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

“Thus, around 59.43 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.

Of the 507 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 245 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Delhi, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 25 from Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Karnataka, 19 from Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, six each from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, five from Bihar, four from Haryana, two each from Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry and Uttarakhand and one each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths June 17 following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states and UTs which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to COVID-19.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to June 30, with 2,17,931 samples being tested Tuesday.

Of the total 17,400 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 7,855 fatalities followed by Delhi with 2,742 deaths, Gujarat with 1,846, Tamil Nadu with 1,201, Uttar Pradesh with 697, West Bengal with 668, Madhya Pradesh with 572, Rajasthan with 413 and Telangana with 260 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 246 in Karnataka, 236 in Haryana, 187 in Andhra Pradesh, 144 in Punjab, 101 in Jammu and Kashmir, 67 in Bihar, 41 in Uttarakhand, 25 in Odisha and 24 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 15 deaths, Chhattisgarh 13, Assam and Puducherry 12 each, Himachal Pradesh 10, Chandigarh six, Goa three and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 70 per cent deaths took place due to comorbidities, it said.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,74,761, followed by Tamil Nadu at 90,167, Delhi at 87,360, Gujarat at 32,557, Uttar Pradesh at 23,492, West Bengal at 18,559 and Rajasthan at 18,014 according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 16,339 in Telangana, 15,242 in Karnataka, 14,595 in Andhra Pradesh, 14,548 in Haryana, and 13,593 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 10,043 in Bihar, 8,227 in Assam, 7,497 in Jammu and Kashmir and 7,065 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,568 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,442 cases.

A total of 2,881 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,860 in Chhattisgarh, 2,490 in Jharkhand, 1,388 in Tripura, 1,315 in Goa,1,234 in Manipur, 973 in Ladakh and 953 in Himachal Pradesh.

Puducherry has recorded 714 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 459, Chandigarh 440 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 213 COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 191 cases, Mizoram has 160 cases, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 97, Sikkim has registered 89 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 52 cases.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said, adding that 6,915 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

