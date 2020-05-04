New Delhi: With 2,573 new cases and 83 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country climbed to 42,836 Monday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 29,685 are active, 11,761 people have recovered, and 1,389 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 12,974 and 548 deaths, though 2,115 people have recovered from the deadly virus.

Gujarat has reported 5,428 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,549 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

The other states which have seen a sharp rise in cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (2,886), Tamil Nadu (3,023) and Uttar Pradesh (2,742).

Maharashtra also has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 290 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 71 and Delhi 64.

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,650 cases and 36 deaths so far, Bihar 517 cases and four deaths, Haryana 442 and five deaths, Jammu and Kashmir 701 cases and eight deaths, Karnataka 642 and 26 deaths and Kerala 500 cases and four deaths.

The states which have reported less than 10 cases are Tripura, Mizoram, Puducherry, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

