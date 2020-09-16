Dhenkanal: Video of a woman trying to resuscitate her COVID-19 infected husband at Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) has been making rounds on social media for past two days.

A man who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 is seen in the video to have collapsed at the main door of fever and flu ward of the DHH here.

Also read: Stigma associated with COVID-19 forces wife to light funeral pyre of husband in Malkangiri

The man was identified to be Sushant Prusti (50) of Nadhara village. His wife can be heard crying and praying for help in the heart-wrenching video. But the DHH medical staffers allegedly remained mute spectators.

As the video reveals, the woman made repeated efforts to revive her husband, but failed at last. She is seen sobbing helplessly at the doorstep, seeking help of medical personnel.

Plight of the woman was recorded on camera by locals and shared on social media. The video grabbed eyes of netizens, with many pointing out to medical negligence.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sujatarani Mishra has refuted such allegations saying that, the man had multiple comorbidities such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

He was undergoing treatment at Angul. He had come to the Dhenkanal DHH for antigen test Monday.

“His blood pressure level was very high. As he belonged to Dhenkanal district, his family members brought him from Angul. His antigen test reported positive for COVID-19. He collapsed while sitting at the main door following a massive heart attack,” Dr Mishra said.

“There was no point is pumping his chest because our specialists had gone and checked his health condition and the man was no more. We informed the municipality because this was a COVID-19 case,” she added.

On the other hand, Dhenkanal district Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera has served a show-cause notice to the CDMO over this issue.

It is known that, Prusti had been working at Angul rural water supply and sewerage (RWSS) division.

PNN