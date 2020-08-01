Cuttack: A coronavirus infected woman and her husband fled away with the body of their one-month old coronavirus infected infant from Sishu Bhawan here Friday afternoon.

After receiving a complaint from the hospital authorities in this regard, Lalbag police have started an investigation into the incident. Efforts are on to track down the couple, it was learnt.

The couple from a village under Dhauli police limits in Khurda district came to Sishu Bhawan at around 12 pm Friday with their one-month-old infant in a serious condition. The infant suffering from Septicemia was admitted to an isolation ward. As the body temperature was lower than normal and the infant had problems with respiration, the doctors, besides other treatments, also performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on it.

Despite all efforts, they could not save the baby.

Earlier at the time of admission, antigen tests of the trio had been conducted. The reports of the woman and her baby came out to be positive for COVID-19.

Acting upon this, the hospital authorities were busy preparing necessary documents required in the case of the COVID-19 infected infant’s death and shifting the woman to a COVID-19 hospital. But the couple fled away from the hospital with their child’s body.

PNN