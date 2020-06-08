Khurda: The novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown to tackle the pandemic have taken a heavy toll on the livelihood of hundreds of weaver families in the district here.

The weavers of Begunia and Bolagarh blocks are now living a life of misery in the absence of any government assistance, sources said.

At least 200 weaver families of Routapada area of Begunia block usually weave cotton and silk sarees, scarves and towels to earn a livelihood. However, the weaving activities in the locality have been completely stopped due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, sources said.

“We have exhausted all our raw materials. Now, we are facing difficulties to procure the raw materials due to the lockdown. Many weavers of our locality have stopped weaving due to shortage of raw materials,” said Gopinath Das, a senior weaver of Routapada.

Weaver Nimai Charan Kundu claimed that weaving activities in the locality has been stopped for last 70 days due to restrictions over coronavirus.

Kundu further revealed that Routapada has a weavers’ cooperative society to promote weaving of cotton and silk goods. However, the society did not come to the rescue of the weavers during the lockdown. “The society has failed to clear our pending dues,” Kundu rued.

Kailash Patra, another weaver of the locality, revealed that some traders had ordered for cotton sarees prior to the lockdown. However, the traders did not turn up to procure the sarees due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions. “Now, we have huge stock of cotton sarees but there is no marketing facility,” Patra added.

Many weavers of Routapada claimed that they have exhausted their savings to feed their families during the lockdown. Now, they have no money to manage their families. “We could not weave clothes for last two months. Now, we are not getting any order from the traders. Besides, we do not have raw materials to resume weaving,” said Rabindra Das of Routapada.

The weavers also claimed that the prices of raw materials have gone up significantly due to the lockdown.

Routapada Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society secretary Madhusudan Das admitted that the weavers are now facing raw material crunch.