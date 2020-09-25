Koraput: It seems there is no let-up in coronavirus cases in Koraput district as this tribal-dominated district reported 72 fresh COVID-19 cases Friday.

With this addition, the district’s tally has increased to 5,832. Of the fresh reported cases, 55 are males and the rest 17 are females. Among them, five are from quarantine centres, 37 have contracted the virus from previous positive cases and the rest 30 are local cases.

As many as five patients have travel history. While one has returned from Andhra Pradesh, one each from Chhattisgarh and Ganjam and two have returned from Kandhamal.

While Koraput municipality reported maximum number of 15 cases, Sunabeda and Jeypore municipalities reported nine and six cases respectively. Similarly, four cases were reported from Kotpad NAC.

The block-wise breakdown: Kundra (11), Semiliguda (five), Nandapur (four), Koraput, Boipariguda, Bandhugaon (three each), Borigumma, Jeypore and Lamataput (two each), Narayanpatna, Potangi and Kotpad (one each).

Of the total 5,832 cases, 5,022 have recovered from the disease and 803 are still undergoing treatment. So far, seven patients have succumbed to the disease.

PNN