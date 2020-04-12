New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has joined hands with other government agencies to feed the poor and help the needy during the nationwide lockdown.

It has also decided to help the migrant labourers stranded at temporary shelters, the CBI said in a statement here Sunday.

The CBI officials in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are also providing food to these workers. “The CBI will continue to reach out and help the poor in this difficult situation,” it said.

Lakhs of migrant workers are stranded in over 3,700 shelter homes amid the lockdown. They had started moving towards their villages from cities after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a three-week shutdown to break the Covid-19 transmission chain.

The pandemic has claimed 273 lives and infected over 8,000 people in the country.

IANS