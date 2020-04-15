Kamakhyanagar: Since the lockdown came into force, daily wagers and homeless people have been feeling the pinch as the drastic move has put them out of work.

Most of the daily wagers of Bhadrak district have come from Angul district because there is no job and no wage left for them.

They have been staying in the district for a long time and earning a living from petty jobs. However, lockdown has robbed them of their livelihood.

Forty-four-year-old Duryadhan Majhi came to Rengali town of Angul district to earn his livelihood by doing labour work in a brick-factory a few years ago.

He sends a major share of his earnings to his family in Sambalpur every week. As all factories have been stopped due to the restrictions, he has not been able to get any work.

“I manage to earn Rs 200 in a day. But due to the lockdown, I have not been able to earn anything from the last three weeks,” said Majhi.

Another daily labourer Tapu said, “I eat from the money I earn every day. The contractor has refused any advance and as I am also not eligible for any Government schemes, I don’t know how long can I survive without money and food.”

Following the lockdown all brick factories along with the construction works have stopped in the district. Owner of the factories also refused to provide wage or food to their labourers as there is no work for them.

These crises have forced the daily wagers to come to their native places as there is no option left for them.

Duryadhan along with other daily labourers started their journey from Rengali of Angul Monday. They reached at Kamakhyanagar Tuesday.

Some good Samaritans found the labourers hungry and thirsty. They had arranged food for them. A labourer named Minati walked without sandals. She had to walk another 170 km to reach her native place so some people donated her some proper footwear.

Apart from the daily wagers, there are many homeless persons who have been left in the lurch. These people are mostly found in groups at railway stations, bus stands, temple areas and other places. With all the establishments shut down, many are spending nights under open sky along roadsides or in front of closed shops.

When asked, executive engineer Biraja Prasad Rath said: “The labourers had been given cooked food Tuesday afternoon. We told them to stay at the quarantine home for one night. But they have fled without any information.”

“We have also informed Bhadrak District Administrtaion about the labourers,” added Rath.

PNN