Kendrapada: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a detailed report within two weeks in connection with the alleged rape of a minor and her delivery outside a government hospital in Kandhamal district.

The Commission has also expanded its inquiry to examine the availability of basic public healthcare facilities across the country. The NHRC was acting on a complaint filed by Kendrapada-based human rights defender Sagar Kumar Jena, who alleged that a minor rape survivor became pregnant and was forced to deliver her baby outside a government hospital after being denied admission.

According to the complaint, although the accused was arrested following the intervention of social workers, no action was taken against the hospital authorities. It also alleged that the victim and her family were neither provided relief nor awarded compensation.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, the Commission had earlier directed the Kandhamal District Magistrate-cum-Collec tor and the Superintendent of Police to conduct an inquiry and submit a report. In the report submitted Oc tober 9, 2025, the Collector informed the Commission that police had registered a case and arrested the accused.

However, the victim later married the accused, and both were living together. As the victim and her parents did not testify against him during the trial, the Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kandhamal, acquitted the accused. Consequently, no compensation was awarded to the victim. On the allegation against the medical authorities, the Collector’s report stated that the victim had reached Bamuniga Primary Health Centre for delivery April 1, 2025.

Owing to a shortage of hospital beds and delays in ambulance services, the delivery took place outside the hospital building under those circumstances. After examining the report Friday, the NHRC directed that a copy of the inquiry report be furnished to the complainant and sought his comments within two weeks.

The Commission observed that if no response is received within the stipulated period, the matter would be decided on the basis of the available records. The Commission noted that the case highlighted larger systemic issues concerning the availability of hospital beds, ambulance services and access to primary healthcare.

Stressing that healthcare is a fundamental right, the NHRC directed all States, Union Territories and the Union Government to furnish details on the availability of free hospital beds, free ambulance services, and healthcare infrastructure, including Primary Health Centres (PHCs), polyclinics and dispensaries at the Panchayat, Block and District levels.

So far, reports have been received only from Odisha, Haryana and Punjab. The Commission has instructed its Registry to obtain the remaining reports from other States and Union Territories by August 17, 2026.

The matter will be taken up for further hearing after the complainant submits his response and the remaining reports are received.