Mumbai: On expected lines, Maharashtra on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown for the fourth consecutive period till May 31, an official announcement said here.

The order, issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said that since the state is threatened with the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was expedient to extend the lockdown across Maharashtra till midnight May 31.

This consecutive lockdown since March 24 would enable the government to undertake various emergency measures to prevent and curb the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra is the country’s worst-hit by the pandemic, recording 30,706 cases and 1,135 fatalities, and Mumbai has become the worst hotspot with 696 deaths and 18,555 patients to date, and counting.

Officials said further details of the lockdown order would be made available later.

IANS