Kendrapara: Kendrapara police arrested a school teacher for imparting mass tuition in Rajnagar block of Kendrapara district Thursday.

The teacher has been identified as Kalpataru Parida, working at Balarampur Upper Primary School in Rajnagar block’s Kurunti Panchayat.

Sources said, acting on a tip off, police arrested Kalpataru while tuition to 80 students at a place Thursday morning.

It may be recalled that in the wake of lockdown for COVID-19, the state government has restricted congregation of more than seven individuals at one place besides announcing closure of all educational institutions and private tuitions/coaching classes across the state.

The state Government has appealed to the people to not step outsides, unless emergency.

PNN