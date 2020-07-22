Bhubaneswar: A COVID-19 positive person from Mancheswar area under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spread the infection to 26 persons of that area, BMC said Wednesday.

All the 26 persons are males and work for a flour mill located in Mancheswar.

BMC officials informed that the 26 persons contracted the virus from a man while he was on a visit to the flour mill over some work. The 26 positive persons are between the age group of 20 to 70.

On the other hand, a total of 91 cases were reported Wednesday taking the total number of COVID cases to 1343 in Bhubaneswar, the BMC informed in a tweet.

Of the 91 cases, 72 have been reported from quarantine centres while 19 are local contact cases. All the positive cases have been shifted to COVID hospitals, the BMC said.

In addition, a total of 99 patients have been reported to be cured of the infection and have been discharged from the COVID hospitals.

So far, 724 cases have recovered while 11 people have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 infection in the state capital, Bhubaneswar. With the detection of 91 cases Wednesday, the total number of active cases now stands at 606.

PNN