Bhubaneswar: Odisha Monday reported 146 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 4,055.

Out of the 146 new cases, 128 were reported from quarantine centres while 18 are local contacts, official sources said.

Khordha reported 7 new cases, Nayagarh 4, Jharsuguda 1, Raygada 5, Cuttack 19, Jagatsinghpur, 4, Balasore 8, Dhenkanal 1, Angul 6, Ganjam 8, Sonepur 2, Bhadrak 19, Kandhamal 48, Sambalpur 1 while Sundargarh reported 4 new cases.

Additionally, 9 fire service personnel who had returned from Cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal also tested positive.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,333.

