Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appealed Tuesday to the people of the state not to become complacent in the fight against COVID-19. The chief minister said that with the festive season approaching people should remain extra-cautious. Otherwise there will again be a spike in COVID-19 infections, Patnaik said.

Addressing the people of Odisha, the chief minister said that people should follow COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and avoid public gatherings. “Even though the festive season is round the corner I appeal to everyone not to take the COVID-19 situation lightly. Otherwise we will again witness a spike in COVID-19 cases in the winter,” Patnaik said. He asked people of Odisha to celebrate Durga Puja and Deepavali at home only.

Patnaik cited Kerala as an example of how COVID-19 cases spiked after the Onam festival. “The number of COVID-19 cases went up by almost three times in Kerala after the Onam festival. Experts say that coronavirus will assume serious proportions during the winter. As Durga Puja and Deepavali are approaching, I urge people not to congregate in public places. They should at home, use masks and maintain social distancing,” Patnaik said.

Patnaik also praised the efforts of the COVID-19 warriors including doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. “It is due to the COVID-19 warriors that we have managed to successfully fight the virus,” he said.

Patnaik also warned that people are violating the COVID-19 guidelines with impunity. He said disciplinary measures will be implemented against such people as they can endanger lives of others. He also expressed happiness at the decrease in the number of cases. It should be stated here that daily infections have gone down to less than 2,000 for the last two days.

The Odisha Chief Minister also praised the efforts of Ganjam and Gajapati district administration officials for successfully dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. “However, it is important to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines till a vaccine is developed,” Patnaik asserted.

