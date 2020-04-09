Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Thursday extended the lockdown that was supposed to end April 15 till April 30 in light of the rise in number of positive COVID-19 cases across the state.

A decision to this effect was taken at the state Cabinet meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also issued an order to suspend all railways and airlines services during the period.

“I thank the 4.5 crore people of Odisha for all the support and cooperation each one of you has been extending in this serious crisis situation,” said CM Patnaik. “I know it involves a lot of sacrifice, hardship and uncertainty but this is the only way to face this crisis.”

“From March 15th when we had the first case , till today at 42 cases, your discipline and sacrifice has helped the state . In the same period , the United States – a superpower , has moved from 3000 to 4 lakh cases . The US has lost more people to COVID-19 than all the wars and 9/11 attack put together. They have still not locked down the country as a whole,” he added.

“At this crucial juncture one has to decide between protecting lives of people and economic activity.

The State Cabinet which met today decided that saving the lives of our people is the top most priority at this juncture. Accordingly we have decided to extend the lock down till April 30th, We will recommend the Government of India to extend the national lockdown up to 30th April,” the CM said. “In addition to this we will also request the Union Government not to start Airline and Railway services till April 30th.”

“Activities related to agriculture , animal husbandry and MGNREGS will be facilitated during the lockdown period following social distancing norms.” the CM assured. “As has been stated earlier , there will not be any problem in transport of goods .We are leaving no stone unturned in scaling up COVID testing and treatment facilities.’

“We propose to do one lakh rapid testings in the State at the earliest possible time .We would like to thank doctors from all over the country who have volunteered to offer their services in telemedicine,” he said.

“As regards educational institutions they will remain closed till June 17,” he added,

PNN