Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered the biggest single-day spike of 225 COVID-19 cases, taking the total in the state to 3,723.

Out of the 225 new cases, 196 were reported from quarantine centres and 29 were local contacts.

Cuttack registered the highest number of cases with 92, Jagatsinghpur reported 13, Khurda 19, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal 7, Balasore 2, Angul 1, Bhadrak 5, Kalahandi 3, Kandhamal 15, Ganjam 20, Sundargarh 1, Puri 15, Bolangir 12, Kendrapara 4 and Mayurbhanj 9.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,236. Official sources also reported 120 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,474.

